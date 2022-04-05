Maharashtra set to use hydrogen to generate power: Energy Minister

With the Maharashtra government encouraging the use of electric vehicles, the state government is now all set to use hydrogen energy as an alternative fuel to generate power, said Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut at the ‘Alternate Fuel Conclave’ in Pune on Monday.

He also announced the state Energy department’s plan to expand the base of charging stations across the state.

Raut also indicated that the state government will soon amend the existing Renewable Energy Policy 2020 and give more incentives to stakeholders. “We are shifting our focus of generation of electricity from conventional fuel to hydrogen energy. Very soon, our state will be featured as a pioneer in the use of Hydrogen energy,” Raut said while addressing the conclave in Pune on Monday.

EV station at Baner inaugurated

The minister also inaugurated an electric vehicle charging station at Baner on Monday.

The state plans to set up 50 charging stations soon. Pune will have 18 EV stations, Navi Mumbai 10 and Thane 6.

“In order to facilitate the increased use of green energy in the transport sector, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company has taken the initiative to establish the EV charging stations…,” said Raut.