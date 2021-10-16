Maharashtra SET 2021: SPPU to release interim answer key on October 18

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will release the interim answer key for the State-level Eligibility Test (SET) on October 18. The university had conducted the 37th SET across 220 centres in 15 cities of Maharashtra and Goa on September 26.

As many as 98,360 candidates had registered for the examination to qualify for the post of Assistant Professor, of which more than 15,000 chose Pune city as the examination centre.

Meanwhile, online forms have been made available on the SET website setexam.unipune.ac.in for suggestions/complaints regarding the preliminary answer key as well as on the question paper. Students can submit the same along with the required proof and prescribed fee. Students should apply only after reading the instructions on the website carefully, and all applications should only be submitted online.

The interim answer key will be available on the website from October 18 to 28, after which complaints will not be accepted as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). “Once this process is over and we receive the UGC approval, the final answer key will be announced as soon as possible,” said Prafulla Pawar, Registrar of SPPU.