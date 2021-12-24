Maharashtra: Parents, teachers protest as minister hints at shutting schools amid rising Omicron cases

Even as the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has hinted that schools might have to be shut again amid rising Omicron cases, both educationists and parents are unhappy over the decision.

As schools are currently remain in session, the rapid rise of new cases are worrying.

Schools were closed in March 2020 in Maharashtra following the outbreak of the pandemic. While it was decided that schools would reopen in urban areas from December 1, this was postponed to December 15 as the new variant was reported.

“Students’ safety is the primary concern of all stakeholders. And while doing so only schools that have cases can stop functioning offline for a stipulated period of time, a week. A decision that impacts the parent’s confidence sending children to schools should not be taken. Finally, we all need to accept this new normal and live with it. In the past we have seen some decisions taken haphazardly. It’s high time the education department should take the private schools which are a major stakeholder in the process of decision making. We are the only state that ignores private schools while take decisions on education,” said Rajendra Singh, secretary, Independent English Schools Association.

Schools reasoned that the number of students in classrooms is low since many parents are unwilling to send children to school and with the government ordering a shutdown, parents might be further discouraged to send kids to schools.

Rajesh Bhatia, founder and CEO, Treehouse Education said, “During the ongoing pandemic, the children who were returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms were mostly from higher classes which means that just about 30 percent of the total strength was physically present in the school. But with the rise in Omicron cases yet again in certain parts of the country, it seems unlikely that parents will be willing to send even their older kids to schools, leave alone the younger ones. Now everything depends on how the government sets guidelines for students and educators and how the parents respond to them.”

Many parents too questioned the rationale to close schools down yet again.

“Malls are open, cinemas are operating, bowling alleys and all sorts of recreation is allowed. Does the state government think our kids meet other children only in school and they are scooped up at home the rest of the time? For last 1.5yrs, these children didn’t have school and finally some normalcy is returning. If they want to do something, then do surprise checks, inspections and ensure masking and other COVID protocol is followed seriously. If there is a breakout, that particular school can be closed but why all? Will they isolate a housing society if more than one case comes there? Logical decisions have to be taken,” said Geeta Parmar, resident of NIBM Road who is a mother of two school going children.