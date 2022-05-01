Maharashtra: Scheme to provide loans to inmates in state prisons launched

On Maharashtra Day, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil launched a scheme to provide loans to inmates undergoing long-term sentences, at a function held at the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune.

The credit scheme titled Jivhala is being offered by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. A replica cheque was handed over to an inmate by Walse Patil on the occasion.

“This initiative has been launched by Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank for the inmates undergoing long term sentences with the aim to provide financial assistance for the livelihood of their families, health, education of children and also for their rehabilitation after completion of their sentences,” a tweet from the official handle of Maharashtra home minister said.

The minister further said, “The inmates would be able to repay these loans from the wages the inmates earn for their work in the prison. I thank officials and staff at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank for this social welfare centre scheme.”