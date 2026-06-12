Delayed due to census: Teacher training schedule for CBSE curriculum to end by July 10

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
After a delay due to census duty assigned to teachers across Maharashtra, a new teacher-training schedule has been announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). New CBSE curriculum-based textbooks for Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 are being introduced this year by the education department. The Training of Teachers (TOT) programme is now scheduled to begin on June 17 and end on July 10.
Dr Kamaladevi Awate, Joint Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), issued a circular detailing the training schedule and guidelines.
Accordingly, a preparatory workshop for Class 6 teachers will be held on June 17 and 18. This will be followed by a four-day state-level training session from June 22 to 25. District-level training is scheduled for June 29 to July 2, and taluka-level training will take place between July 4 and 10. For class 2 teachers, a three-day district-level training session is planned for June 18–30, and a three-day taluka-level session for June 22–July 2.
Teachers of classes 3 and 4 will undergo a four-day district-level training session between June 18 and 30, followed by a three-day taluka-level session between June 24 and July 4. The responsibility for conducting the training has been entrusted to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Trainee teachers will be organized into batches of 60 teachers each. Instructions have been issued to complete the training in multiple phases as required and to schedule the training in a manner that accommodates teachers assigned to national duties such as the census and voter registration.
Districts have been explicitly instructed to include experienced teachers, lecturers, supervisory officers, and experts who participated in the curriculum development process.
Hemant Vasekar, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), said, “The plan was to conduct training for the new curriculum during the vacation period, and every effort was made to organize it according to the schedule. However, the training had to be postponed due to census-related work. Now, the training for four grade levels—extending down to the taluka level—will be completed by July 10.”