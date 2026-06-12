Delayed due to census: Teacher training schedule for CBSE curriculum to end by July 10

The responsibility for conducting the training has been entrusted to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).(Express Archive)

After a delay due to census duty assigned to teachers across Maharashtra, a new teacher-training schedule has been announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). New CBSE curriculum-based textbooks for Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 are being introduced this year by the education department. The Training of Teachers (TOT) programme is now scheduled to begin on June 17 and end on July 10.

Dr Kamaladevi Awate, Joint Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), issued a circular detailing the training schedule and guidelines.

Accordingly, a preparatory workshop for Class 6 teachers will be held on June 17 and 18. This will be followed by a four-day state-level training session from June 22 to 25. District-level training is scheduled for June 29 to July 2, and taluka-level training will take place between July 4 and 10. For class 2 teachers, a three-day district-level training session is planned for June 18–30, and a three-day taluka-level session for June 22–July 2.