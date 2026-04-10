Not enough PAT question papers received: principal associations

Principals and teacher associations in Maharashtra have complained that many schools have not received enough question papers for the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) to be conducted from April 11. According to rules, photocopying of question papers is not allowed, leaving the principals in a fix. However, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the body conducting the exam, has said that papers are given to schools according to their UDISE+ data with an additional 5 per cent margin.

The Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) is conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Maharashtra in local self-governing body and private-aided schools. The standardised test serves purely as a tool for the government to measure learning outcomes and make plans to improve them. The test is conducted for three subjects: primary language (Marathi), Mathematics and third language (English).