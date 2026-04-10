Not enough PAT question papers received: principal associations

The Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) is conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Maharashtra in local self-governing body and private-aided schools.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneApr 10, 2026 07:03 PM IST
The standardised test serves purely as a tool for the government to measure learning outcomes and make plans to improve themThe standardised test serves purely as a tool for the government to measure learning outcomes and make plans to improve them. (File Photo)
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Principals and teacher associations in Maharashtra have complained that many schools have not received enough question papers for the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) to be conducted from April 11. According to rules, photocopying of question papers is not allowed, leaving the principals in a fix. However, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the body conducting the exam, has said that papers are given to schools according to their UDISE+ data with an additional 5 per cent margin.

The Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) is conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Maharashtra in local self-governing body and private-aided schools. The standardised test serves purely as a tool for the government to measure learning outcomes and make plans to improve them. The test is conducted for three subjects: primary language (Marathi), Mathematics and third language (English).

The principal of a ZP school in Bhor taluka of Pune district told The Indian Express, “We have not received enough papers. For Class 4 the number of papers we got is 10 fewer than required, and for Class 1 we got 1 paper less. The same is the situation in three-four other schools in my centre.” He informed that the same was the case in 2025 when he received fewer papers for Classes 2, 3 and 4.

The principal of a school in Wardha district told The Indian Express, “We have 125 students in my school. We have received complete papers for class 6 and 7 but from class 2 to 5 we have received fewer papers than the number of students. For one class we did not get any question papers for the language exam.”

A statement by Maharashtra State Primary Teacher’s Association and a letter by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principal’s Association to the SCERT highlighted the same problem.

Acting SCERT director Nandkumar Bedse told The Indian Express, “We have hardly got two or three complaints and that too about meagre amounts. The fact of the matter is that we have provided papers according to the UDISE+ data from January 2026 plus five percent margin. If any mistakes have happened in that data we are not responsible for that. This exam is also for aided sections only, so if teachers are including unaided students then they will face a shortage.”

Unlike board examinations, PAT has no direct bearing on a student’s educational future. Despite this fact, the test has also been leaked multiple times when the test has been conducted in the past. YouTube videos leaking these videos amassed lakhs of views before the exam was conducted in October 2025.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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