Sangli farmer hangs daughters upside down overnight over theft complaint; 9-year-old dies

The police said the accused, identified as Nana alias Dadu Haibati Yamgar, 35, was arrested on charges of murder at the Banpur village in Atpadi taluka. (Special Arrangement)

A man allegedly hanged his two minor daughters upside down from the roof of their tin shed house overnight in a village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, resulting in the death of the younger daughter, on Thursday.

The police said the accused, identified as Nana alias Dadu Haibati Yamgar, 35, was arrested on charges of murder at the Banpur village in Atpadi taluka.

Sub-divisional police officer Vipul Patil confirmed that Yamgar was arrested under sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The accused is a farmer. We are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation. The probe so far shows he hanged his daughters over a theft complaint,” Patil said.