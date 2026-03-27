Sangli farmer hangs daughters upside down overnight over theft complaint; 9-year-old dies

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A man allegedly hanged his two minor daughters upside down from the roof of their tin shed house overnight in a village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, resulting in the death of the younger daughter, on Thursday.
The police said the accused, identified as Nana alias Dadu Haibati Yamgar, 35, was arrested on charges of murder at the Banpur village in Atpadi taluka.
Sub-divisional police officer Vipul Patil confirmed that Yamgar was arrested under sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“The accused is a farmer. We are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation. The probe so far shows he hanged his daughters over a theft complaint,” Patil said.
The police said his younger daughter, Sanika alias Rutuja, 9, died, and the older daughter, Anuja, 11, is receiving treatment at a hospital and is said to be stable.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Atpadi police station on Thursday.
According to the police, the accused became angry after receiving a complaint that his daughters had stolen money from a neighbour’s house, which also led to a quarrel between him and the neighbour. To punish his daughters, he tied the girls’ hands and legs and hung them upside down from a metal angle on the shed roof on Wednesday evening.
The girls reportedly cried for food and water throughout the night. Their mother and grandparents were present but were threatened by the father not to intervene.
After more than 12 hours, the family found the girls unconscious on Thursday morning and rushed them to a hospital, where Sanika was pronounced dead. Anuja, after regaining consciousness, recounted the incident to medical staff, who alerted the police.
Soon, a team from the Atpadi police station initiated a probe and sent the girl’s body for a postmortem examination.