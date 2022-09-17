Maharashtra: ‘Sairat’-fame actor Suraj Pawar booked in job fraud case

Suraj Pawar, who was seen in prominent roles in several films directed by Nagraj Manjule, including blockbusters ‘Sairat’ and ‘Fandry’, was booked by the Ahmednagar police in an alleged job fraud case, said the police Saturday.

His name got involved in the case after a man, Mahesh Waghadkar, a resident of Bhenda village in Nevasa taluk of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra lodged an FIR against some people who claimed to be employees at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. The accused had assured Waghadkar a government job.

However, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh for the job, including Rs 2 lakh as an advance, and took the money from Waghadkar at a bus stop in Ahmednagar’s Rahuri on September 4. Although Waghadkar paid the money and the accused assured him a job, he grew suspicious and approached the police on September 9. On the same day, he again met the fraudsters.

Later, the police confirmed that the accused are not employees at the Mantralaya. They then initiated a probe and managed to arrest four persons in the case. The police identified them as Dattatraya Kshirsagar, Vishnu Shinde, Omkar Tarate and one other accused.

During the investigation, Pawar’s name cropped up. The police were told that Pawar, who’s character Prince in ‘Sairat’ had become popular, is allegedly a part of the job fraud. “We have arrested four persons and search is on for Pawar,” said police inspector Pratap Darade of the Rahuri police station.

Pawar (23) had made his screen debut as the protagonist in the short film ‘Pistulya’ which brought recognition for Manjule in the form of a national award.

The police have booked the accused under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code. They have also recovered some rubber stamps and other suspicious material from some of the arrested accused.