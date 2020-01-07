Maharashtra: Sadgir and Shelke to fight for Maharashtra Kesari

Shailesh Shelke (Blue Ribbon) and Mauli Jamdade (Red Ribbon) on Monday. (Photo: Rajesh Stephan) Shailesh Shelke (Blue Ribbon) and Mauli Jamdade (Red Ribbon) on Monday. (Photo: Rajesh Stephan)

In an interesting turn of events, two wrestlers from Kaka Pawar’s taleem qualified for the title bout after clinching their respective category finals in the prestigious 63rd Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championships at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi-Mhalunge on Monday.

Harshvardhan Sadgir defeated 2017 winner Abhijit Katke 5-2 in the final to qualify as mat winner, while Shailesh Shelke defeated Dnyaneshwar Jamdade 11-10 in a dramatic fashion to enter as mud representative for the title bout.

Both the wrestlers train at former international wrestler turned coach Kaka Pawar’s academy in Katraj.

Talking about their bout, Harshvardhan said, “We both are friends off the mat, but during the final, we will be just opponents.” Earlier, defending champion Bala Rafiq Shaikh was stunned by Jamdade by fall. Shelke defeated Ganesh Jagtap 6-4.

In the mud mat category, Katke had qualified for the final after beating Sagar Birajdar 5-2, while Sadgir had crushed Sachin Yelwar 6-0.

Earlier, in the 74 kg mud final, Anil Chavan won gold by beating Abasaheb Madane 10-6. Shrikant Nikam defeated Pravin Patil 7-6 for bronze.

The tournament is being organised by Maharashtra State Wrestling Association and City Corporation Ltd, Developers of Amanora Township in Pune.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App