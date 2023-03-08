Maharashtra: Ruling, Opposition alliances spar over ‘restoration’ of property tax discount scheme in Pune

NCP legislators Wednesday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra legislative assembly seeking the restoration of a scheme offering a 40 per cent discount in property taxes in Pune. The BJP, however, called the protest a ‘drama’, claiming that a delegation of saffron party legislators from Pune has already met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and raised the issue of restoration of the discount.

NCP legislators Sunil Tingre and Chetan Tupe carried banners at the entrance of the state legislative assembly in Mumbai demanding the restoration of the discount scheme and submitted a letter to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister listing their demand. They raised slogans seeking ‘justice’ for the owners of residential properties in Pune.

The scheme was introduced for residential property owners in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 1970 after scores of properties in the city were damaged following the heavy release of water from the Panshet dam. The state government during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister had directed the PMC to cancel the discount scheme.

“The state government should immediately take the decision of restoring the discount scheme. The state government while cancelling the scheme directed the civic administration to recover the difference in property tax from 1998. Accordingly, the PMC is sending notices on recovery of tax dues,” Opposition leaders said, adding that this move has created unrest among residents in Pune.

NCP legislators also urged the state government to implement the decision to waive off penalty for regularising illegal constructions in areas under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP legislators led by Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil submitted a letter in person to the chief minister and deputy chief minister seeking the restoration of the property tax discount scheme. “The chief minister and deputy chief minister assured us of holding a meeting on the issue next week,” said former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who was part of the delegation.

Mohol said NCP legislators started their protest after BJP delegates met the chief minister in the state assembly seeking the restoration of the discount scheme. “They are creating a drama to gain political mileage. The BJP-ruled PMC had urged the state government during the MVA tenure not to cancel the discount in property tax but no decision was taken by the government,” he said.

“The state government’s decision of cancelling the discount scheme was temporarily suspended last year but the final decision has to be taken,” said another BJP leader.

On Monday, newly elected Kasba Congress legislator Ravindra Dhangekar met PMC authorities and demanded the restoration of the discount scheme. He also announced that he would raise the issue in the state assembly.