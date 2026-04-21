42k state RTE admissions confirmed, deadline pushed to April 30

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The Maharashtra Directorate of Primary Education has extended the confirmation date for Right to Education (RTE) admissions till April 30, 2026. The confirmation process commenced on April 11 till April 20. Considering the slow response of confirmations, the date has been extended till April 30.
A total of 2,89,286 students in the state had applied for the 25 per cent RTE quota admissions for the academic year 2026-27. Out of these, 1,05,811 candidates were selected in the RTE lottery on April 10. Till 4:30 pm on April 21, 42,827 have confirmed their admission under this quota.
Last year, over 88,000 students had confirmed admissions under the RTE quota after the final admission rounds.
Sharad Gosavi, Director of Primary Education, said, “If there are any technical difficulties the parents can contact the local education officers and they will help them out. Even the the number of admissions seem low right now, 35-40 per cent of admissions are done. There will be more admissions in the coming 10 days and depending on that we will take the decision.”
“There were rumours that the rent agreement should be dated before the beginning of the RTE process. However this is not true. The rent agreement can be of the same day as the document confirmation as well. But the rent agreement should be genuine,” he added.
The RTE admission process is being carried out online. Parents of children selected through lottery would have received a text message through NIC on their registered mobile number after April 10. Parents should not rely only on the text message but should check whether they have been selected in the lottery by visiting the RTE portal at https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal. Selected candidates can then visit their respective Group Education Officer or Administration Officer and have their documents verified for admission.