Maharashtra: Rs 4 crore seized from car near Lonavala

The Pune rural police have said they seized cash worth Rs 4 crore from a car intercepted on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Lonavala in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said that the seizure had been referred to the Income Tax department and an initial probe suggested that cash belonged to a bullion trader from Sangli district.

Superintendent of police for Pune rural jurisdiction, Dr Abhinav Deshmukh said: “We had received information that some weapons and cash were being transported in a car. Based on the specific input, a checkpoint was set on the expressway in Lonavala and a car was intercepted in the early hours of Tuesday. In the thorough search of the car, we seized cash worth Rs 4 crore. Two people were in the car.”

Deshmukh added: “As per the procedure, a record of the seizure was made at the local police station and the case has been referred to the Income Tax department for further inquiry. The probe suggests that cash belongs to a bullion trader from the Sangli district. In such cases, the owner has to present proof of the legitimacy of cash transport to the IT department. If the IT officials are satisfied with the reasoning, then the cash is released. Otherwise, action is initiated as per the legal provisions. In case it comes to light if the cash is from the proceeds of a crime, the case is referred back to us.”