Maharashtra: After Tendulkar and Kohli, Rohit Sharma buys land in Alibaug

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma took possession of a four-acre land bought in the name of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in Alibaug on Tuesday. Sharma, accompanied by Sajdeh and two other persons, completed the registration formalities at the Alibaug sub-registrar’s office on Tuesday.

“It is true that Rohit Sharma had come on Tuesday to our office in connection with a land deal. We can’t confirm whether he bought the land or the person accompanying him did,” said Alibaug sub-registrar Sanjana Jadhav on Wednesday.

Sharma travelled to Saral Mhatroli village, which is about 20 km from Alibaug city.

Village sarpanch Amit Naik said the land which Rohit bought was about four acres, with a market value of nearly Rs 9 crore. He said this was the first time Sharma had come to the village.

“The land was bought in the name of his wife. They completed the registration formalities at the sub-registrar’s office and then reached the village to perform a small puja,” the sarpanch said.

Vikram Sheth, a resident of Alibaug, said, “The person who sold the land is my acquaintance. I signed as a witness on the property deal. I have also known Rohit for the last 10 years. He has bought the land in the name of his wife. Two lawyers were also present on the occasion.”

Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Ajit Agarkar have also bought land in Alibaug earlier.