Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Maharashtra: Rival leaders clash near polling booth in Pimple Gurav

A clash between two local leaders from rival political groups was reported near a polling booth in Pimple Gurav during the voting for the Chinchwad Assembly constituency Sunday morning. Police officials deployed at the booth intervened as the situation became tense owing to the presence of a number of supporters of the two leaders.

The force deployment at the polling booth was stepped up after the incident and the police dispersed the crowd to avert any law and order situation, officials said.

BJP corporator Sagar Angholkar and Ganesh Jagtap, the supporter of independent candidate Rahul Kalate, had a heated exchange and manhandled each other around 100 meters from the voting booth, an officer from Sangvi police station said. The incident took place around 10 am.

Senior Inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station said: “Persons from rival political groups had a clash near the polling station over some instantaneous issue. Both sides have come to the police station now and cases are being registered. Meanwhile, we have increased police deployment in the area and the situation is under control.”

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:16 IST
