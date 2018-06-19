Maharashtra reservoirs running dry, Pune dams have ‘decent’ stock for now

In Pune district, the Bhima and Manikdoh dams are fast running dry. In Pune district, the Bhima and Manikdoh dams are fast running dry.

It seems Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad have little reason to worry about the supply of drinking water this month, as the four major reservoirs supplying water to the cities still have a decent stock. This, despite rains largely eluding the regions for a large portion so far this monsoon.

“With good rainfall last monsoon, all the dams were fully recharged beyond their capacity multiple times in 2017. There is still enough stock for about a month, but since it is already monsoon, there is no cause for worry as the recharge process will soon begin,” said an official in the irrigation department.

Except for Warasgon, where the stock has hit rock bottom, the other three dams — Panshet, Pawana and Khadakwasla — continue to maintain at least 14 to 26 per cent of the stock, as on June 18. Meanwhile, in Pune district, the Bhima and Manikdoh dams are fast running dry.

The situation in Marathwada, north madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions, too, is rather grim. Reservoirs in Hingoli, Jalgaon, Nashik, Parbhani and Wardha have a few dams where the water stock is half than what it was in June 2017.

According to the data available with the Central Water Commission, as on June 14, 11 out of 17 reservoirs in the state are nearing the bed surface. The total water stock was just two per cent more than the normal storage recorded in Maharashtra during the initial phase of monsoon, revealed the data.

Reservoirs in the state that have ran dry include Upper Tapi in Jalgaon, Yeldari in Parbhani, Isapur in Hingoli and Bhima in Pune while stocks in Manikdoh in Pune and Pench Totladoh, Nagpur stood at 6 to 5 per cent of the total capacity.

Few dams where the water stock has remained equal or slightly higher than last June were Jayakwadi and Koyana dams (23 per cent each) , Bhandardara (28 per cent), Dudhganga (22 per cent), Upper Wardha (35 per cent) and Upper Vaitarna (26 per cent).

