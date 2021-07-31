Maharashtra reports its first Zika virus case in Pune district

The woman had symptoms from July 15 and her sample tested positive for zika virus and chikungunya infection on July 30.

The first case of Zika virus infection was reported in Maharashtra in Purandar tehsil of Pune district. A 50-year-old woman from Belsar village was detected with fever earlier this month and her sample tested positive for Zika virus infection by the National Institute of Virology on Friday. She was also detected with chikungunya.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate told The Indian Express that this is a mosquito-borne disease and while surveillance has been stepped up, the disease presentation has been mild. “There are three members in her family and while the woman had the co-infection of zika and chikungunya, her daughter had chikungunya fever while her son is alright. However, all of them are stable,” Dr Awate said.

The common symptoms are body ache, conjunctivitis, retro-orbital pain and skin rashes, Dr Awate said. “The woman had symptoms from July 15 and her sample tested positive for zika virus and chikungunya infection on July 30,” he said. As part of surveillance, samples of people who had fever in the village — with a population of 3,500 — and had reported to the Primary Health Centre at Belsar were sent to NIV in Pune. Initially, five samples were sent on July 16 of which three were detected with chikungunya.

A team from NIV under the guidance of scientist Dr Yogesh Gurav, visited the village and collected 41 samples from Belsar and Parinche villages. Of these, 25 tested positive for chikungunya, while three tested positive for dengue virus, Dr Awate, who visited the village along with the state surveillance department team, said.

“We have taken immediate measures like surveillance of fever cases at seven villages located within five kms of Belsar village, where the 50-year-old woman was detected with Zika virus infection. The infection is caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito — the same which causes dengue and chikungunya. We have also issued strict instructions to specially exercise precautionary measures for pregnant women as those who contract zika virus infection are at risk of miscarriage,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has urged people not to panic because of the infection. “It is due to the proactive work of the field teams that the case was detected. We are working hard to contain the spread and make the best health care available to our residents,” health authorities said.

According to experts, symptoms of Zika virus infection usually begin two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms usually last about a week and most people recover fully.