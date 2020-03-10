Maharashtra reports coronavirus cases: Pune couple who returned from Dubai

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is now 47. (Express photo) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is now 47. (Express photo)

Two people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune, Maharashtra, taking the disease burden to 47 in India on Monday.

These are the first cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

According to government officials, the two, a man and a woman, returned on March 1 from Dubai and one developed a cough and cold. The other had milder symptoms. On Monday, their samples tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been kept in the isolation facility at Naidu hospital and their condition remains stable.

“After they tested positive for the virus, travel history and details of people they came in contact with were taken. The contact tracing began 2-3 hours ago,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, secretary (health) in Maharashtra.

According to state officials, the couple’s contact tracing of the past nine days will be established, to reach out to all those who may have caught the infection.

Currently, 105 health officials are spread across 10 counters at the Mumbai international airport for screening. They have over 25 thermal scanners. The passenger traffic has gone down. On Sunday, 8,984 passengers were screened in 97 flights, down from 12,717 two days ago in 109 flights.

Screening at Pune and Nagpur has also begun.

According to state officials, over 8,5000 people have so far been screened at the Mumbai airport using thermal scanners.

