Maharashtra reports 7 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17. Three of the cases were reported from Mumbai and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Four of the seven patients with Omicron are fully vaccinated, said state Health Department officials. Of the remaining three patients, one has received a single vaccine dose, one is not vaccinated and the third patient is three-and-a-half years old, hence not eligible for the vaccine yet.

The three patients in Mumbai are all men with recent history of travel to Tanzania, UK and South Africa, respectively.

The four newly-detected patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad are contacts of the 44-year-old Nigerian woman of Indian origin who had earlier tested positive for the Omicron variant.