Maharashtra reports 25 outbreaks of cholera

Maharashtra has this year reported 25 outbreaks of cholera — a water borne disease — with 921 cases and 18 deaths. There were zero deaths with 176 cases in 2021 and two outbreaks in the last two years, as per the state health data. Maharashtra had prior to the Covid-19 pandemic reported 223 cases and three deaths in 2019.

Heavy rains have been an important factor as continuous rainfall has also led to contamination of water sources and disruption of water supply. This has further led to cholera outbreaks, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

Of the 25 outbreaks, at least 22 are from the Vidarbha region. Of the 18 deaths, five are from Amravati, eight from Chandrapur, two each from Yavatmal and Nashik and one from Thane. While Sangli, Thane, Nashik and Akola reported one outbreak each of cholera, there were two outbreaks each at Nagpur and Washim. Yavatmal and Chandrapur had six outbreaks each, while Amravati had five outbreaks of cholera.

Dr Awate said that emphasis has been laid on monitoring water quality apart from dehydration management and treatment with antibiotics, adding that patient surveillance and health awareness strategies have been taken up.

Cholera, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae. The disease can kill within hours if left untreated. Majority of people can be successfully treated through prompt administration of oral rehydration solutions.

The provision of safe water and sanitation is critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases. Most infected people do not develop any symptoms though the bacteria are present in their faeces for one to ten days after infection and are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people. Among people who develop symptoms, the majority have mild or moderate symptoms while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration.

The researchers have estimated there are 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera and 21,000 to 1,43,000 deaths worldwide each year. A global strategy on cholera control ‘Ending Cholera: a global roadmap to 2030’ with a target to reduce cholera deaths by 90 per cent was launched in 2017.