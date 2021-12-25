scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Maharashtra reports 20 new Omicron cases, six from Pune

Of these, 14 cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology and six by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research ( IISER) Pune.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 25, 2021 2:30:40 am
A health workers takes a sample for Covid-19 testing in Pune. (File)

Maharashtra reported 20 new cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on Friday, six of which were from Pune. This has taken the total count of Omicron infections in state to 108. On Friday, 11 cases were reported from Mumbai, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these, 14 cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology and six by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research ( IISER) Pune.

Till now, 54 infected cases have recovered from the disease.

Of the 20 cases confirmed on Friday, 15 patients had a history of international travel while one had travelled domestically. The four others were high-risk contacts of already infected individuals. One infected person was below 18 years of age, and thus unvaccinated. Six others were also unvaccinated.

