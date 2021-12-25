Maharashtra reports 20 new Omicron cases, six from Pune

Maharashtra reported 20 new cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on Friday, six of which were from Pune. This has taken the total count of Omicron infections in state to 108. On Friday, 11 cases were reported from Mumbai, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these, 14 cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology and six by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research ( IISER) Pune.

Till now, 54 infected cases have recovered from the disease.

Of the 20 cases confirmed on Friday, 15 patients had a history of international travel while one had travelled domestically. The four others were high-risk contacts of already infected individuals. One infected person was below 18 years of age, and thus unvaccinated. Six others were also unvaccinated.