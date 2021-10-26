Maharashtra: Registration starts for BH series to facilitate inter-state travel

THE MAHARASHTRA government has announced the launch of BH (Bharat)-series number plates for vehicles that move from one state to another from Monday.

This will enable hassle-free inter-state travel, said Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport, Home and Information Technology on Monday.

“As we had committed, BH-series registration has started in Maharashtra from today. Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali & enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab,” Patil tweeted on Monday.

Patil said he was thankful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab for the initiative. “Our department could launch this scheme because of the great support and encouragement from the CM. Our minister Anilji Parab too played a key role in it. We are thankful to them,” he said.

The BH-series registration marks or number plates will be beneficial for vehicle owners who have to move from one state to another. This will help vehicle owners avoid various registration issues faced earlier due to inter-state

shifting.

The registration will be a digital process.

Until now, according to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subjected to assignment of new registration.

The registration process which was tedious in nature, has now been done away with after the launch of BH-series.