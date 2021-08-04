Maharashtra records over 1,200 mucormycosis fatalities

According to the latest state health department report, there were a total of 9,722 cases till August 2, of which a total of 5,945 have recovered.

Maharashtra has recorded 1,203 mucormycosis deaths, with Pune district reporting a lion’s share of the fatalities. Till August 2, there were a total of 176 deaths due to mucormycosis in Pune district, followed by 155 in Nagpur and 104 in Aurangabad.

This rare but serious fungal infection usually poses no threat to those with a healthy immune system.

Meanwhile, Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur noted a decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate between July 27 and August 2, the state health department report said. However, these districts continue to record a weekly Covid-19 positivity rate that is higher than the state.

The state’s Covid-19 positivity rate between July 27 and August 2 was recorded at 3.53 per cent. Sindhudurg and Satara have shown a slight jump in the positivity rate in the corresponding period, as compared to the preceding week. According to the report, there are a total 78,962 active Covid cases in Maharashtra.