Maharashtra records first swine flu death in Palghar district

Maharashtra reported its first casualty of H1N1 virus (swine flu) this year after health officials confirmed on Saturday that the death of Sarika Bhagat Nimala, 9, a student of Ashram Shala at Jhai village at Talasari in Palghar district on July 10 was due to H1N1 virus.

The issue came to light following an outbreak of fever at Ashram Shala. Last week, Maharashtra health authorities sent a team to examine 224 children on the campus and found 13 students with fever-like symptoms.

The sample results showed seven children with H1N1 virus and one boy with Zika virus. Surveillance has been set up in the regions within the 5 km radius of the institution. According to the medical statement, 15 cases of H1N1 virus have been identified at Talasari, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, Maharashtra entomological officer told The Indian Express. All patients, however, are stable.

The seven-year-old boy who was detected with Zika virus infection is the second such case in Maharashtra, the first being a woman from Belsar village in Pune district. The condition of the boy is stable. Maharashtra health authorities have stepped up entomological surveillance following the detection of the Zika virus case. A close watch is also being maintained on 95 pregnant women, hailing from five villages around the Ashram Shala and mosquito bed nets have been provided to them.

Zika virus is similar to dengue fever and is transmitted by infected aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Precautionary measures are mainly taken for pregnant women, as expectant mothers who contract Zika infection are likely at the risk of miscarriage, Dr Jagtap said.

The state set up a high-level team headed by Dr Arvind Alone, senior regional director of health, Government of India, that visited Dahanu in Palghar district and interacted with the children, all of whom have recovered, officers said.

Entomological surveillance is under way in the areas of Dahanu and Talasari to determine and analyse the data on disease transmitting viruses. Health officers said that as Jhai village borders Gujarat, initially the children were treated at Dehri primary health centre in Gujarat.