Maharashtra records 40 per cent surplus rain in August

July had remained dry for large parts of Maharashtra, as the monsoon remained active mostly over Konkan and Marathwada sub-divisions. (Representational)

In August, Maharashtra recorded 40 per cent excess rain, the highest since 2012. Last month, rainfall recorded in the state was 397.7mm whereas the normal is 286mm.

As on August 31, the live water stock in 3,267 reservoirs in the state was 76.98 per cent of their total capacity. According to the latest report by the state Ministry of Water Resources, this stock was 38.28 per cent in July-end.

From just 38.84 per cent water stock, August rainfall helped dams in Pune reach a stock of 94.4 per cent of their total capacity by the end of the month. This season, Pune city’s rainfall has been 36 per cent above normal and during August, the seasonal requirement was met.

The continuous and well-distributed rain, in August, was mainly due to strong westerly winds that formed due to consecutive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. ” As a result, very strong and moisture-laden winds caused very good rain over the state. This proved particularly beneficial for the kharif crops and also for the reservoirs in the state,” said a senior official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

As the monsoon enters its last leg, the state’s rainfall situation is good with only two districts in Vidarbha sub-division, Yavatmal and Akola, reporting a rainfall deficit of 26 per cent each.

