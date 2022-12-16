Maharashtra ranks second in country for efforts to bring down maternal mortality rate

Maharashtra recently secured the second spot in the country after Kerala in terms of bringing down maternal mortality rate. The state also ranked among the top states for achieving targets as per the National Health Mission’s `LaQshya’ initiative on ensuring that labour rooms and operation theatres at rural and district hospitals are oriented to the latest protocols, quality improvement processes and respectful maternity care.

Dr Bharati Pawar, Union Minister for State for Health and Family Welfare, gave away the awards at a workshop held on December 14 in New Delhi while Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant felicitated the team of health officials led by Director of Health Dr Nitin Ambadekar, Joint director Dr Raghunath Bhoye, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, assistant director and others while on a visit to Pune on December 15.

Dr Aniruddh Deshpande, assistant director, State Family Welfare Bureau and nodal officer-maternal health told The Indian Express that Maharashtra had done significant work in bringing down the maternal mortality rate from 38 per one lakh live births to 33 per lakh live births.

Dr Deshpande along with Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, deputy director (Family Welfare), State Family Welfare Bureau, collected the awards at a function held in New Delhi.

Dr Nandapurkar told The Indian Express that that sensitising care-providers for delivery of respectful maternity care and close monitoring of language, behaviour and conduct of the labour room and OT staff towards creating an enabling environment for natural birthing process is one of the targets of the ‘LaQshya’ initiative.

“Here too, Maharashtra’s performance has been applauded by the Centre and the health department received an award in this category,” he said.

Meanwhile, accredited social health activists from Gondia in Maharashtra were also awarded for their performance.