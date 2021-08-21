Maharashtra Rajiv Gandhi IT awards: Last date for submitting nominations is September 15

The last date for submitting nominations for the Rajiv Gandhi excellence award in the field of information and technology is September 15.

The state government has also formed various categories and set respective targets, the state information and technology minister announced during a virtual press conference. The awards, he said, are aimed at boosting entrepreneurship.

File Photo | Maharashtra govt announces new Rajiv Gandhi award, BJP ridicules move

“Besides, the awards will also help the society recognize the best performing organisations, create more jobs in the sector, and emphasize the importance of conservation of environment using technology,” he added.

The awards will be presented in five categories: IT Engineering Service Software, IT Enabled Services (BPO/KPO), IT Infrastructure (Data Centre), Most Promising Start-ups, and Special Award for Contribution to Maharashtra.

The advertisement for submission of nominations was scheduled for publication on August 20, 2021, on the MahaIT website (www.mahait.org) and the last date for submission of nominations will be September 15. Applications received will be scrutinized and the final meeting of the selection committees will be held on or before October 20, 2021.

The minister said that the awards would be announced in the last week of October.

“The use of science and technology for the social and economic development of the country is the focus of modernisation. Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi had emphasized on the use of science and technology and information technology tools for the nation’s development. Therefore, every year, August 20, the former Prime Minister’s birth anniversary, will be celebrated as Information Technology Day by the Maharashtra government,” he said.