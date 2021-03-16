Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope asks Centre to provide 2.2 crore vaccine doses, 20 lakh each week

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who is in New Delhi, has placed this demand before Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

While Maharashtra recorded a maximum number of vaccinations at 2.67 lakh on March 15, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide 2.2 crore vaccine doses with supply at 20 lakh each week.

Tope, who is in New Delhi, has placed this demand before Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

“The target is to vaccinate 1.77 crore people and towards that end, efforts have been made to ensure that healthcare workers, frontline workers and priority groups get the first and second doses by May and June respectively. Hence, there is a need for 2.2 crore doses with the supply fixed at 20 lakh doses each week,” Tope said.

The state Health Department has made a demand for setting up Covid vaccination centres in 367 private and government hospitals. Permission has been given for setting up vaccination centres at 209 hospitals, read an official statement issued by the state Health Department on Tuesday.

On March 15, across the state, a total of 2.43 lakh persons received the Covishield vaccine dose while 21,085 received Covaxin dose. Till date, more than 31.33 lakh recipients have been inoculated.

Dr N Ramaswami, Mission director, National Health Mission, had said that they wanted to maximise the daily inoculations and reach at least 3 lakh per day.

On March 15 in Pune, a total of 26,560 recipients were vaccinated while Mumbai registered 1.08 lakh vaccinations. Thane registered 20,245 vaccinations.

Health officials said the frequency of supply at present is based on the average of the 10-day (session) performance of each Covid vaccination centre. A daily report is sent to the central government.

A vaccination programme of this scale requires close monitoring and supportive supervision at all levels to identify bottlenecks and challenges faced at the ground level. Each step in the vaccine process is being monitored, said a state health official.

“We also have to ensure overall vaccine, logistics and cold chain management practices at private health facilities to avoid any adverse event, thereby compromising the quality of the vaccination campaign,” said a state official.

While the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has been guiding all aspects of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, procurements, financing, and prioritisation of population groups in the country, at the state level, a steering committee, a task force and control room oversee operations.

With large population groups being vaccinated over a short period with a new vaccine, monitoring the safety of these vaccines will be critical. The state also tracks districts for adherence to timelines for the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination.

Presently, the Centre procures the vaccine from manufacturers at about Rs 220 per dose. Based on the demand, private hospitals are allowed to purchase doses for Rs 150 and they in turn can charge Rs 100 extra as service fee from the vaccine recipient.

1.85 lakh vaccinated in Pune city

From January 16, when the vaccination process started, till date, Pune city has vaccinated 1.85 lakh recipients. Of these 85,660 are senior citizens above 60 who have got the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 15,440 are persons in the 45-59 age group who have got the first dose of the vaccine. As many as 41,116 healthcare workers have got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine of which 15,473 have taken the second dose. A total of 27,052 frontline workers have got the first dose of the vaccine.