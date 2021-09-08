For pay-outs under PMFBY: As heavy rain threatens kharif crop, 17 districts issue mid-season adversity notification in Maharashtra

As incessant rain batters parts of the state, farmers fear damage to their almost-ready crops during the latest monsoon revival. District collectors of 17 districts have already issued mid-season adversity notification, which will allow farmers to claim insurance pay-outs under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

As of Tuesday, Maharashtra has received 947.2 mm of rain as against the 866.4 mm of normal rain it is supposed to receive by this date. Divisions of Konkan (2998.3/2580.3 mm) Aurangabad (744.0/552.2 mm) and Amravati (722.6/649.4 mm) have reported extremely heavy and excess rain.

The districts of Pune, Nashik and Nagpur have, however, reported near-normal or slight deficit in rainfall.

District collectors of Raigad, Palghar, Akola, Dhule, Hingoli,Pune, Sangli, Parbhani, Kolhapur, Buldhana,Jalgaon, Solapur, Nashik, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur and Beed have issued notifications for mid-season adversity. Ground surveys are on in these districts to determine the extent of damage, after which the pay-off would be determined by the insurance companies.

Nandurbar and Amravati district collectors have also ordered similar surveys, to be undertaken after heavy rain abates in their areas.

Under the PMFBY, mid-season adversity is a trigger for weather conditions such as extreme rainfall and temperature which, once pressed, make farmers eligible for insurance pay-outs under PMFBY. Farmers insure their crops at the start of the agriculture cycle, which allows them to get compensation in case of crop loss. It is expected that insurance companies would start payments after the surveys are completed.

Unlike other states, farmers from Maharashtra have not faced moisture stress this kharif season. Rainfall has been patchy but enough for farmers who are expecting a bumper harvest. But the current extremely heavy rain can cause damage to soyabean, cotton, tur and other crops.

On the other hand, harvesting of moong and urad is complete while the heavy rain will help the failing crops of onion in Nashik and other districts.