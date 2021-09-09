Maharashtra: 1.98 lakh hectares of crop may be damaged by rain, farmers seek relief

Crops across 1.98 lakh hectares may have been damaged by the incessant heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra in the last few days, according to initial estimates. Several district administrations have declared mid-season adversity notifications due to the rain. Farmers have now asked the state government to take steps to help farmers in areas where heavy crop loss has been reported.

Over the last few days, the monsoon has revived in almost all parts of the state. Heavy rain has been reported from Nanded, Parbhani, Raigad, Palghar, Akola, Dhule, Hingoli, Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Jalgaon Solapur, Nashik Osmanabad, Latur and Beed. District collectors of Nandurbar and Amravati have also asked for surveys to determine losses in their areas. In these 17 districts, the collectors have declared mid-season adversity to enable farmers to avail insurance pay-offs under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Now, preliminary surveys by the state Agriculture Commissioner’s office has estimated that crops over 1.98 lakh hectares — including soyabean, cotton, tur, vegetables, onion — have been damaged.

Even the cane crop in parts of Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur have been submerged in water for days. Growers in Jalgaon, Parbhani and Nanded have reported more extensive damage. Many parts of Nanded and Parbhani are still under floodwater, with farmers reporting 100 per cent crop loss.