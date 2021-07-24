Maharashtra rains: 21 bodies recovered from landslide-hit villages of Ratnagiri, Satara

As many as 21 bodies have been recovered from landslide-affected villages of Satara and Ratnagiri districts by Saturday evening. While 11 bodies were recovered from Ambeghar village of Patan taluka in Satara district, four bodies were found in Dhokavle village and six in Porse village of Ratnagiri district, officials said.

“Six bodies have been recovered so far from the landslide-affected Porse village. A team of NDRF, an Army battalion and local administration is working at the spot to recover the bodies. We are not sure about the number of people who may have been trapped in the debris and slush,” Ratnagiri district collector B N Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil said people from the affected villages have been moved to relief camps where they are being provided with food and medical assistance.

In the worst-affected Ambeghar village of Satara district, six of the recovered bodies belonged to members of the same family. “The work on searching the missing persons trapped under the debris is continuing,” Satara district collector Shekhar Sinha said.

The Satara district administration said four bodies were recovered from the landslide-hit Dhokavle village until late in the evening. “The toll in Ambeghar and Dhokavle villages has gone up to 15. Mirgaon death toll was not available till late evening,” an official said.

In Mirgaon village, the district administration said even though the rescue operation has been underway since Saturday morning, they do not have information about the number of bodies recovered because of connectivity issues. A National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) spokesperson also said they were awaiting updates from their team but have not been able to establish contact with it.

Officials said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit flood-affected Chiplun along with landslide-affected villages in Satara on Sunday. Union Minister Narayan Rane will also visit the two flood-affected districts, they added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil on Saturday said additional teams of Army and NDRF have reached Kolhapur and the rescue operation is in full swing. He said though the water level in the district has started receding, it will take two to three days for the situation to come to normal, adding the administration was taking every step to ensure the safety of the people.

Patil said the situation in Kolhapur was better than yesterday (Friday). “The water level at Rajaram barrage on Panchaganga river has receded to 55ft today from 56.3 ft yesterday. The discharge of the water from Almatti dam in Karnataka has been substantially increased. This had helped in improvement in the flooding situation,” he said.

The minister said that responding to the request by him about four days ago, three additional teams of NDRF and one unit of Army has reached Kolhapur for the rescue operation.

“Central government has allocated four more teams of NDRF for Kolhapur. This has taken the number of NDRF teams deployed in the district to seven. Three of them have landed here in two aircraft on Saturday. Some of the NDRF deployments will be diverted to Sangli as well. As per our request, one unit of Army has already been deployed and it has been stationed at Shirol, where the rainfall is expected to affect more,” he said.

Kolhapur has been witnessing heavy rainfall and flooding for the last three days, resulting in evacuation of more than 42,000 people to safer places.