Maharashtra rains: 11 bodies buried under debris recovered in Satara, Ratnagiri districts

As many as 11 bodies were recovered till Saturday afternoon from the landslide-affected villages of Satara and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra, said officials. While five bodies were recovered from Ambheghar village of Patan taluka of Satara district, six others were recovered from Porse village of Ratnagiri district.

Ratnagiri district collector B N Patil said, “Six bodies have been recovered so far from Porse village. An NDRF team, an Army battalion and local administration are working at the spot to recover the bodies. We are not sure about the number of people who may have got trapped in the debris and slush.”

Patil said people of the affected village have been moved to relief camps where they are being provided with food and medical assistance.

Satara district collector Shekhar Sinha said, “The search to find missing persons trapped under debris is on. Till now, six bodies have been found.”

Meanwhile, information from Mirgaon village, where rescue operation is underway since Saturday morning, has not reached the district administration due to connectivity issues. An NDRF spokesperson said they are waiting for an update from their team but have not been able to establish contact with it.

Minister of State for Home, Satej Patil, Saturday said, “Additional teams of Army and NDRF have reached Kolhapur and the rescue operation is on in full swing. Although the water level in the district has started to recede, it will take two to three days for the situation to come to normal and the administration will take every step to ensure the safety of the people.”

He added, “The water level at Rajaram barrage on Panchaganga river has receded to 55 feet today (Saturday) from the 56.3 feet on Friday. The discharge of water from Almatti dam in Karnataka has been substantially increased. This had helped in the improvement of the situation. We are taking every step to rescue people stranded due to the flood in Kolhapur.”

The minister said that responding to the request by him about four days ago, three additional NDRF teams and one unit of Army have reached Kolhapur for the rescue operation.

“Centre has allocated four more teams of NDRF for Kolhapur. This has taken the number of NDRF teams deployed in the district to seven. Three of them have landed here in two aircraft on Saturday. Some of the NDRF deployments will be diverted to Sangli as well. As per our request, one unit of Army has already been deployed and it has been stationed at Shirol, where the rainfall is expected to affect more,” he said.

The minister also thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar for their timely help for Kolhapur.

Patil was stationed in the district from the day the heavy rainfall started lashing Kolhapur and other parts of the state. He has been holding meetings with the officials and coordinating at the district, state and national level for effective operations. The district witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding for the last three days, resulting in evacuation of more than 42,000 people to safer places.