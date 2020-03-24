Maharashtra: Rainfall, thunder in nine districts over next six hours

According to the Indian Meterological Department, a warning of thunderstorm and lightning has been issued in nine districts for the next three to six hours. According to the Indian Meterological Department, a warning of thunderstorm and lightning has been issued in nine districts for the next three to six hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, has issued a warning of thunderstorm and lightning over nine districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada over the next three to six hours.

A nowcast warning (valid upto six hours) was issued by IMD, Mumbai, this afternoon. At Ahmednagar, Belgaum and neighbouring areas, there is ongoing rainfall activity presently.

Gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 – 40kmp/hr are likely to be accompanied by rainfall over Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Dhule, Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts till tonight.

Presently, there is a north-south wind discontinuity observed between south Tamil Nadu and north Madhya Maharashtra. Besides, a cyclonic circulation lay over north-interior Karnataka and south Madhya Maharashtra, which would bring rainfall over neighbouring Goa and bordering Karnataka districts in the upcoming few hours of the day.

IMD has warned of similar weather to be experienced over the state during the next two days.

