Maharashtra: Rainfall in north India may bring cold conditions back in state next week, says IMD

Cold conditions may return to Maharashtra next week and temperatures may drop marginally, officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday.

Next week, a fresh western disturbance of moderate intensity is expected to cross the extreme northern regions of the country. The system is expected to cause widespread rainfall and hail in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh. “This wind system could bring some chill back over central India and Maharashtra by the middle of next week,” said IMD officials.

For the last 10 days, minimum temperatures have remained above normal over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan. Cold conditions were, however, reported in parts of Vidarbha.

Throughout this winter, cloudy sky conditions have been seen over most parts of Maharashtra, except Vidarbha, as a result of which cold conditions were largely absent. Maharashtra has experienced only one cold wave so far, which lasted for a brief period.

“The partially cloudy conditions accompanied by haze prevailed late in the night and early morning hours. Besides, sea breeze blowing from the Arabian Sea and easterlies from Bay of Bengal brought in moisture over the land. This kept temperatures above normal over major areas in Maharashtra this season. No cold day conditions were recorded in the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD, Pune.

No significant weather developments are likely in the next few days, added Kashyapi.

Gondia (12.2 degrees Celsius), Osmanabad (12.9 degrees Celsius) , Jalgaon (13.6 degrees Celsius) and Nagpur (13.8 degrees Celsius) remained cold on Friday. In the remaining major cities, the night temperatures were a notch above normal. The minimum temperatures recorded were —Mahabaleshwar, Aurangabad (15.4 degrees Celsius each), Akola (16 degrees Celsius), Ahmednagar (16.5 degrees Celsius), Kolhapur (17.7 degrees Celsius), Solapur (18.8 degrees Celsius) and Mumbai (20 degrees Celsius).

