Maharashtra: Rain destroys standing crop, grape production may fall by 40 per cent

The production of grapes in Maharashtra is expected to fall by more than 40 per cent as heavy rain takes its toll on vineyards that are ready for harvest, according to growers.

The state has received heavy rainfall for weeks, first during the withdrawal of monsoon and later due to the impact of Cyclone Kyarr. Maharashtra has recorded 1,200.22 mm of rainfall till date, as against the 1,131.2 mm of rainfall it normally receives in this period.

Copius rain has reduced the moisture deficit in Marathwada, where almost all the major dams reported a good increase in water levels. But the heavy rain has damaged a variety of crops such as rice, soyabean, bajra, maize and cotton. Authorities are trying to ascertain the extent of the damage.

While Marathwada, Nashik and Vidarbha regions have suffered maximum damage due to the rain, Konkan was the worst hit. According to initial estimates by the state Agriculture Department, crops over at least 41,000 hectares have been affected, and the number is expected to rise. The crops most hit by the rain include paddy, maize, bajra, cotton and soyabean.

The rain has, however, helped tur farmers, who are hopeful of a good yield.

Manikrao Patil, secretary of the Nashik Grape Growers’ Association, said the rain may push production of grapes down by 40 per cent. “Vineyards in Chandgad, Dindori and Satana, which were preparing for early harvest in December-January, will be worst hit,” he said. Grape growers prune their vines to time the arrival of the fruit. The harvest season for vineyards starts after February, while growers of Chandgad and Satana usually go for early harvest.

As the rain continues to batter parts of the state, Patil said the real extent of damage would be ascertained only during the time of harvest. “This is a major loss for us,” he said.