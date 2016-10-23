Maharashtra puts on hold PMC decision to develop hospital at Wanowrie

Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo) Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo)

In a major setback to the ruling NCP, the state government has decided to put on hold the decision of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to run a civic hospital in Wanowrie through a private agency.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj hospital was to be developed as an orthopedic diagnostic, treatment and trauma centre in Kedarinagar, Wanowrie. The mayor represents the Wanowrie area in the civic body and has been insisting on developing the civic trauma centre with the help of private agencies. Accordingly, the ruling NCP proposed the setting up of the diagnostic centre at the civic hospital by appointing a private agency for 30 years.

“The PMC process to implement the decision on giving the civic hospital to private agency for orthopedic and trauma centre should be stopped,” said a recent communication from the state urban development department.

It said the civic administration should not take any steps on starting the civic hospital till the state government allows it to.

