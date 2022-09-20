In BJP v/s Shinde group tussle, appointment of PCMC officer who exposed contractor-politician nexus ‘put on hold’

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which the BJP ruled for five years from 2017-2022, is witnessing a bitter tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde over the appointment of an Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Smita Zagade, who currently holds the charge of PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner, is at the centre of the BJP-Sena duel. Last year, Zagade had created ripples after she submitted a report to the civic administration highlighting a politician-contractor nexus in fleecing contract labourers by keeping them underpaid.

Last week, Zagade was “posted” as the Additional Municipal Commissioner. However, when she went to take the charge, she was asked to wait by the civic administration. It’s been six days since then and the administration has not allowed her to take charge amid a tussle between the BJP and the Shinde faction with no side showing any inclination to back down. However, the tussle has put Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a fix.

When asked why she has not taken charge, Zagade told The Indian Express, “I am waiting for a green signal from the civic administration to take charge. I was holding the charge of Assistant Municipal Commissioner. Last year, I was promoted as the Deputy Municipal Commissioner. In fact, last year itself I should have been given the post of Additional Municipal Commissioner. However, PCMC had newly-created the Deputy Municipal Commissioner’s post which was given to me. Both posts are of equal rank.”

PCMC officials said Zagade has been asked to wait since BJP is against her appointment to the post as she had exposed the wrongdoings by contractors who were close to the party. “Till last year, BJP was ruling PCMC. It was Zagade who had broken the contractor-politician nexus. She had exposed how contactors were paying half wages to the contractual labourers while pocketing the other half. The contractors were close to some politicians,” said a civic official on condition of anonymity.

Zagade refused to speak on the topic and only said she had done her job which was allotted to her. “My report highlighted the wrong done by the contractors. The PCMC administration had also filed an FIR in the matter. I would not like to speak much on the topic,” she said.

Asked about his party’s role in Zagade’s appointment, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP Mahesh Landge said, “BJP has nothing to do with. Her posting was done by the state government. We don’t know why she has not been given charge. You should ask the municipal commissioner.”

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh Monday told The Indian Express that Zagade will soon take charge. “After the transfer, sometimes there is a delay of a few days. Zagade will join soon,” he said.

Shiv Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne said the Shinde group has nothing to do with Zagade not taking charge. “I don’t know anything. I will speak to the Chief Minister about this,” he said. However, a leader from the Shinde group said, “BJP has a problem with Zagade. We don’t have any complaints against her.”

When contacted, a top official in Fadnavis’s office said, “The transfer of officers is handled by the Urban Development Department. Deputy CM has nothing to do with it.”