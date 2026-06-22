Maharashtra RTO clerical staff hold sit-in on Day 7 as vehicle services hit

The strike was called by the Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) Employee Union, whose members say the Maharashtra government has repeatedly delayed action on key administrative reforms approved nearly four years ago. (File)

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra, including those in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saw clerical staff hold a sit-in protest on Monday, the latest escalation in an indefinite strike that began on June 16 over long-pending administrative reforms.

The strike has disrupted a range of services at RTO offices. “The indefinite strike has affected several individuals, particularly those with urgent work like vehicle registration transfers, transport vehicle permits, RC and license duplication, and hypothecation cancellations, among others,” said Vishwa Inarkar, an agent at the Pune RTO.

However, services such as vehicle fitness assessment and learner’s licence issuance continue unaffected.

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What sparked the protest

The strike was called by the Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) Employee Union, whose members say the Maharashtra government has repeatedly delayed action on key administrative reforms approved nearly four years ago.