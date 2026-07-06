Mumbai Rains Today LIVE Updates: Highways shut for traffic, trains cancelled after heavy rains trigger landslides on Pune-Mumbai route

Railway workers clear debris near Tunnel No. 40 near Bhor Ghat end on the Mumbai-Pune railway route after a landslide amid heavy rains, Monday. (Photo: Central Railway)

Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway has been suspended since early this morning after heavy rainfall in in both the cities triggered a landslide and damaged a wall on the Missing Link. The old Pune–Mumbai Highway has been closed for vehicles due to damage to a power line. Incessant downpour has resulted in water accumulation on both the highways, the Maharashtra highway police said.

Meanwhile, 16 trains have been cancelled, and several others diverted after another landslide on a track of the Central Railway’s Mumbai division between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin. At least three members of a family were feared trapped after a landslide on a house in Patan village near Lohagad Fort in Pune district in the early hours. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to carry out rescue operations.

Story continues below this ad The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai today, following an ‘orange’ alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall. Live Updates Jul 6, 2026 09:49 AM IST 16 trains cancelled, several diverted after lanslides on landslide on Mumbai division railway track As many as 16 trains have been cancelled, and several others diverted after another landslide on a track of the Central Railway’s Mumbai division between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin. Jul 6, 2026 09:47 AM IST Highways closed for traffic after heavy rains cause landslides and damages Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway has been suspended since early this morning after heavy rainfall in in both the cities triggered a landslide and damaged a wall on the Missing Link. The old Pune–Mumbai Highway has been closed for vehicles due to damage to a power line. Incessant downpour has resulted in water accumulation on both the highways, the Maharashtra highway police said.

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