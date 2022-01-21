Over 10 lakh beneficiaries due for second dose in Pune: state report

Around 10.93 lakh beneficiaries are yet to avail their second dose of the Covid vaccine in Pune district. Of this, more than 10.20 lakh have to take their second jabs of Covishield, while 72,794 have to get Covaxin.

A state health department report that was presented to the cabinet on Thursday stated that at least 97.32 lakh beneficiaries are yet to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine in Maharashtra, while 17.41 lakh need to take the second jab of Covaxin.

Also read | Maharashtra has more active Covid cases than any other state

In Mumbai, at least 6.02 lakh have to take the second dose of Covishield, while 73,036 have to take the second jab of Covaxin.

In Thane and Nashik, too, there are more than six lakh beneficiaries each who have to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine, while 47,684 at Nashik and 38,526 at Thane have to take the second dose of Covaxin.

There are another 13 districts where over a lakh beneficiaries each have to avail the second dose of Covishield and Covaxin.

Another 13 districts have estimated beneficiaries between 2 to 5 lakh each, who have not taken their second doses.

According to the state report, over 14 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state till January 19. Of this, 8.52 crore have got their first dose, while 5.90 crore have been fully vaccinated.

Over 4.64 lakh healthcare and frontline workers and persons above 60 years have taken their precaution doses.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has instructed district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure maximum vaccination coverage. “There are several districts where even the first dose has yet to be administered,” Tope said.

There are at least 31 districts where there a sizeable number of beneficiaries who have to take their first dose. In Thane, there are more than 10 lakh beneficiaries who haven’t been jabbed, followed by over 8.07 lakh beneficiaries in Nashik. Another 6.88 lakh beneficiaries have yet to take the first dose at Jalgaon, while there are more than 6.36 lakh in Nanded. A total of 6.18 lakh beneficiaries have not taken the first dose in Ahmednagar, while more than five lakh each have yet to get their jabs in Solapur, Beed and Aurangabad.