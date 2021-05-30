With Maharashtra set to revise lockdown guidelines, what’s expected to open and what may remain shut?

The second wave of the pandemic has reached its peak and the rate of infections is slowing down in most parts of the state. (Express file photo)

Though the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state for the next 15 days while considering relaxing certain restrictions depending upon the local situation in every district, it is unlikely to withdraw the requirement of producing a negative RT-PCR report for those entering the state. The rule of requiring an e-pass for interdistrict travel can also remain for now.

The second wave of the pandemic has reached its peak and the rate of infections is slowing down in most parts of the state. However, a few districts are still witnessing a surge in the number of cases and are also reporting an increasing number of mucormycosis infections.

“There are around 15 districts in the state where the daily positivity rate is higher than that for the entire state. Thus, the situation in these districts need to be brought under control by enabling a low positivity rate and (increasing) availability of beds for treatment of Covid patients,” state health minister Rajesh Tope recently said.

Pointing out that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state after reviewing the situation in all the districts, he added, “There will be relaxations in some restrictions but they will be declared by the chief minister. However, the district administration would have to take a decision on whether to impose additional restrictions during the lockdown depending upon their situation.”

Here’s a look at the restrictions that can remain and the ones that are likely to be relaxed:

Mandatory negative RT-PCR report for those entering state

According to sources, those entering the state would still have to produce a negative RT-PCR report, with the test having been conducted within the last 24 hours.

“The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has improved but many states are still facing the heat. It would be safer to continue with the mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for all those entering the state till the situation improves across the country,” the source said.

E-pass for interdistrict travel

The state government is still unable to decide on whether to allow interdistrict travel in the state without valid reason. “The e-pass was introduced for interdistrict travel for people having valid reasons like health emergencies or any urgent work. There are few districts which still have high positivity rates. So, it would be risky to withdraw this rule for the entire state,” said a government official.

Shops in essential and non-essential categories

Shops in the essential category may get a bigger time window to operate. Also, businesses in non-essential categories may be allowed to open. However, these will depend on the local situation.

Private offices

Private offices may be allowed to operate with a limited staff. While most of the members will still be allowed to work from home, following Covid-appropriate behaviour will be mandatory for those coming to office.