Maharashtra: Pune man wanted in father, son murders caught from Beed

Nearly seven months after the murder of a 23-year-old man and his father at Lonikand in Pune, the police have arrested the last person involved in the case from Beed district of Maharashtra. The arrested, identified as Mauli alias Ketan Kolte, 28, a resident of Bakori village, Haveli, in Pune district, was caught from Beed where he was hiding under a different name, Lonikand police said Thursday.
Eight others were arrested earlier during the course of investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Prathamesh alias Sunny Shinde and his father Kumar Shinde, 55, on January 12. They were attacked while they were travelling in a car along with Sunny’s wife. As the car reached Lonikand area, the assailants intercepted them near a school around 6 pm and attacked Sunny which was a fallout to a previous dispute. They also attacked his father, wife and the car driver.
Sunny and his father Kumar died in the attack, while his wife and the car driver sustained injuries. Sunny’s wife lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Lonikand police station.
Police had booked nine persons in the case on charges of murder, and later invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.
Mauli Kolte was on the run after the crime. Based on the information received by sub-inspector Suraj Gore and constable Sameer Pilane, a team of Lonikand police station went to Beed district and arrested Kolte, stated a press release issued Thursday.
Senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar said Kolte has been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of police Kishor Jadhav, who is investigating the MCOCA case.
