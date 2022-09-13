scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Maharashtra: Pune Collector reviews corrective steps taken at ‘black spots’ on roads

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh directed the stakeholders to furnish all accident-related data to the Integrated Road Accident Database for the effective analysis of the accidents.

A 'black spot' is a patch of 500 metres of the road on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years, according to the norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress.

A review of corrective measures taken at the road accident-prone ‘black spots’ across Pune district was conducted at the district-level road safety committee meeting chaired by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh Monday.

A ‘black spot’ is a patch of 500 metres of the road on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years, according to the norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress.

Deshmukh directed the stakeholders to furnish all accident-related data to the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) launched by the MoRTH for the effective analysis of the accidents. The meeting was attended by officials from Pune Rural Police, Pune City Police and Pimpri Chinchwad police along with teams from Regional Transport Office (RTO), the office District Civil Surgeon and various entities involved in road construction.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the the blacks spots on the roads constructed by agencies such as the state and Central Public Works Departments (PWDs), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. Discussions were held on the corrective measures undertaken at the black spots and those pending.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said
More from Pune

Deshmukh underlined the importance of updating the accident information on iRAD and directed the civil surgeon to ensure information of accident victims treated at private hospitals is also updated in the system.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:23:39 am
Next Story

The significance of Air India’s first major fleet expansion under the Tatas

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement