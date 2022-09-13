Maharashtra: Pune Collector reviews corrective steps taken at ‘black spots’ on roads

A review of corrective measures taken at the road accident-prone ‘black spots’ across Pune district was conducted at the district-level road safety committee meeting chaired by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh Monday.

A ‘black spot’ is a patch of 500 metres of the road on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years, according to the norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress.

Deshmukh directed the stakeholders to furnish all accident-related data to the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) launched by the MoRTH for the effective analysis of the accidents. The meeting was attended by officials from Pune Rural Police, Pune City Police and Pimpri Chinchwad police along with teams from Regional Transport Office (RTO), the office District Civil Surgeon and various entities involved in road construction.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the the blacks spots on the roads constructed by agencies such as the state and Central Public Works Departments (PWDs), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. Discussions were held on the corrective measures undertaken at the black spots and those pending.

Deshmukh underlined the importance of updating the accident information on iRAD and directed the civil surgeon to ensure information of accident victims treated at private hospitals is also updated in the system.