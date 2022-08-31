Maharashtra: Provide assistance for Agniveer, police recruitment rallies, CM Eknath Shinde directs administration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state machinery to extend all possible assistance for the ongoing and upcoming Agniveer and police recruitment rallies and to cater to the food, accommodation and medical aid requirements of the candidates.

The second of six Agniveer recruitment rallies scheduled to take place in Maharashtra is underway at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri in Ahmednagar from August 24 to September 11. The first such rally, which was held at Aurangabad from August 13, concluded on Tuesday. Upcoming rallies in Maharashtra will take place at Nagpur, Thane, Kolhapur and Pune till December. Meanwhile, police recruitment rallies are also slated to take place in the coming months in police units across the state.

A press statement issued through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Tuesday that chief minister Shinde has directed that the respective district administrations provide facilities for the accommodation and food of candidates, who travel from their villages to attend these rallies. The respective health departments have been asked to provide medical aid.

A letter seeking assistance was given by Member of Legislative Assembly Pratap Sarnaik to the CM, the release said.

“A large number of youth appear for these recruitment processes with an aim to serve the nation. A large chunk of these candidates come from remote villages. The respective district administrations, Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations have been asked to prepare plans for the smooth conduct of these rallies,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.

In June, the Ministry of Defence had announced its new Agnipath initiative for recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers are recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, around 25 percent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.