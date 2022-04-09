Maharashtra property registration probe: Clerks at helm in over 300 sub-registrar offices

Following the revelation that over 10,000 property documents were registered illegally in Pune district, it has now come to light that several sub-registrar offices across Maharashtra were being run by clerks. The office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) has confirmed that clerical staff and not high-ranking officials were running the show at more than 50 per cent of sub-registrar offices in the state.

In total, more than 300 of 519 sub-registrar offices in Maharashtra don’t have a sub-registrar, the IGR’s office said. Sources said that this has happened as promotions have not been given in sub-registrar offices for years altogether.

“We are taking steps to initiate the process of promotions that has been held up for years,” IGR Shravan Hardikar told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, 11 sub-registrars in Pune district have been suspended by the state government after the IGR office found that they have reportedly registered 10,561 documents illegally. The 11 sub-registrars are among the 44 officials who have been suspended pending enquiry.

“We have initiated a departmental probe against 44 officials. They are being charge-sheeted. If they accept their guilt, we will take action against them. If they refuse to accept that they are guilty, then the departmental probe against them will proceed,” said Hardikar.

The suspended officials allegedly registered properties in violation of the Real Estate Regulatory Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation of Consolidation of Holdings Act.

Hardikar said the state government had launched a vigilance probe in this regard over a year ago. “This was done before I took charge as the IGR. The squad verified lakhs of documents and has found that over 10,000 were registered in violation of the two Acts,” he said. Initially, four sub-registrars were suspended and now seven more have been suspended.

Hardikar further said, “This is not as simple as it looks. It is a complex issue. The possibility of officials and even the general public misunderstanding the rules cannot be ruled out. This issue was also discussed in the state legislature. We have now come up with a resolution simplifying the rules so that people and officials can understand them before finalising any deal.”

Hardikar said they will probe the case from all angles. “We will probe all stakeholders in this case, be it the sub-registrars, other officials, agents and advocates,” he said.

The IGR said he has been regularly holding discussions with Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on the issue. “Efforts are underway to make the functioning at sub-registrar offices simple, transparent and corruption-free,” he said.

Lamenting that citizens often do not carry out a thorough verification of the properties before buying them, Hardikar said, “People look for the easy way out. They do not want to carry out a proper check, nor do they want to study the rules. As a result, many of them end up with illegal properties.”

Hardikar said they have now decided to list FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) to help citizens make the right decision regarding property purchase. “We have sensitised the officials of the collectorate in this regard. The civic bodies should also play a proactive role in encouraging people to own legal properties. For instance, the gunthewari scheme launched by the government is a better way to get properties regularised. Such schemes should be promoted,” he added.

The official said that the trend of illegally registering property documents was not limited to Pune alone but was prevalent in other parts of the state as well. “We are verifying documents registered across the state,” he said.