Maharashtra okays project for uplift of homeless children in Pune, five other cities

The Maharashtra government Monday gave the go-ahead for a pilot project to bring homeless children to mainstream and impart them proper education. The ‘mobile squad’ project that will have a dedicated child-friendly bus will be initially introduced in Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, and Nagpur cities for six months.

“The mobile squad will move around the city in a child-friendly bus or van sporting a board labelled ‘Women and Child Development Department’ in specified areas during the day time and will identify homeless children. It will pick up the children on the streets, give them counselling, food, and clothes and direct them to appropriate schools. The bus will have the capacity to transport 25 children,” said an officer with the department.

The bus will have a four-member staff, including a counsellor, a teacher, a driver, and a caretaker, and will be equipped with a CCTV camera and a tracking system. The mobile squad will have to inform the local police station during their visit to the area, the officer said.

The project will be implemented by the women and child development department of the state government with the support of a city-based NGO working for homeless children and it has received the nod of the union government, said the officer.

The squad has been entrusted with the task of preparing a social investigation report of each of the identified homeless children and submitting it to the state government. It should take effort for enrolling children to a nearby government school or pre-primary school depending on their age.

The team, through government schemes, will also have to help the children overcome physical ailments. The time of the mobile squad will be fixed from 9 am to 6 pm in such a manner that it would help them commute to school, officials said.

As per the stipulations, the children should be issued an Aadhaar card and administered Covid-19 vaccines. The squad will ensure medical check-ups for the children on a regular basis and inculcate them the best hygienic practices.