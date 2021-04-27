Maharashtra Prison officer dismissed from service for violation of ‘small family’ norm

The Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rule of 2005 defines a small family as a husband, wife, and two children and states that a person is not eligible for a job with the Maharashtra government if he or she has more than two children after 2005. (Express Photo/File)

A woman officer from the Maharashtra Prison department, posted in Pune, has been dismissed from service by the state government after an inquiry revealed that she violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) rules by having three children and also suppressed the information from authorities.

A circular issued by the state Home Department on Monday stated that an internal inquiry had revealed that Swati Jogdand, who was posted as Superintendent, District Prison (Category II) Pune, hid the fact that she had three children prior to her joining the department in 2012.

The Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rule of 2005 defines a small family as a husband, wife, and two children and states that a person is not eligible for a job with the Maharashtra government if he or she has more than two children after 2005. The circular states that a departmental inquiry was conducted upon receiving a complaint against the officer in 2016.

The circular states, “It came to light that prior to her appointment to the department in 2012, she had three children and her youngest child’s birth date is April 29, 2007. The officer in her statement in December 2015 declared that she has two daughters. The inquiry ascertains that Jogdand, in spite of having three children, gave misleading information of having two children and was thus in violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules, 2005.

The circular states that a copy of the inquiry report was given to the officer as per the procedure and she subsequently sought if relaxation can be granted to her from the provisions of the rule.

“There is no circumstantial cause for which such a relaxation can be granted. The officer had three children before joining the service but she hid that information to get the appointment and is thus not eligible for relaxation. She is therefore dismissed from the government service with immediate effect,” stated the circular.