Maharashtra Prison dept and IOCL launch drive to train inmates in sports

The Maharashtra Prison Department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched an initiative — ‘Parivartan – Prison to Pride’ — at the Yerwada Central Prison in Pune on Saturday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The initiative was part of nationwide programmes held at different jails on Saturday in nine states in the presence of senior Prison Department and IOCL officials. IOCL Chairman Shrikant Vaidya joined the programme through video-conferencing.

As part of this initiative, experts associated with IOCL would be coaching inmates at different jails in various sports such as volleyball, chess, basketball and badminton.

At the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, Additional Director General of Police Atulchandra Kulkarni, chief of the state Prison Department, inaugurated the ‘Parivartan – Prison to Pride’ initiative. IOCL officials from Maharashtra and sports personalities were also present on the occasion. Kulkarni talked about the historic importance of Yerwada jail where Mahatma Gandhi was detained during the British rule.

The Poona Pact between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar also took place at the Yerwada jail on September 24, 1932. “So far, 60 jail inmates have shown willingness to participate in this sports activity. We have asked IOCL to also provide us a woman coach so that we can extend the initiative to women prisoners,” he said.

IOCL launches ‘composite cylinder’

IOCL has launched ‘Indane composite cylinders’ of liquefied petroleum gas in Pune. IOC said the composite cylinders are lighter than conventional cylinders. “The cylinders will allow customers to plan their next refill easily as they have a translucent body…,” said Anirban Ghosh, executive director and head of IOCL’s state unit.