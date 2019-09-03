Maharashtra pollution control board to monitor ambient noise at 18 locations in Pune during Ganesh festival

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will undertake ambient noise monitoring at 132 locations across Maharashtra, including 18 in Pune. The monitoring will be carried out for five days, but may be extended by a day, Dilip Khedkar, Regional Officer, MPCB, Pune, said.

The noise monitoring will be undertaken using calibrated Sound Level Meters (Type II) from 6 pm to 12 am on September 2, 3, 6, 8 and 12, Khedkar said. The meter shows ambient noise levels produced during each second through graphs at each location. (Sound levels are measured using the decibel (dB) scale.)

The report for the ambient noise monitoring during Ganesh festival in the state will later be sent to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for suggestions and further improvement in policy, officials said.

The monitoring locations in Pune include Shivaji Nagar (Sakhar Sankul), Karve Road (Nul stop), Swargate (Tilak Road), Satara Road (Balaji Nagar), Shaniwar Peth (Shanivar Wada), Yerawada (near Gunjan Theatre), Laxmi Road (Shagun Chowk), Kothrud (near Shivaji Putala), Mahatma Phule Mandai (near Mandai), Sarus Baug (Mitra Mandal Chowk), Hadapsar (near Bhaji Mandai), Parvati Koregaon Park, Khadki (near Bazar), MG Road, University Road Chowk, Aundh Parihar Chowk, and Vishrant Wadi.