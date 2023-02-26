Maharashtra: Polling crawls in Chinchwad, only 20 per cent turnout by 1 pm

Going by the figures from the Election Commission (EC), the polling rate in the Chinchwad Assembly bye-election has been virtually crawling since Sunday morning. By 1 pm, the Chinchwad seat registered only 20.28 per cent of voting. However, officials predicted that the pace of voting will pick up in the post-lunch session.

Polling was being held in all 510 polling stations across the Chinchwad seat, right from Sangvi to Ravet and Kiwale. Earlier in the day, 11 voting machines developed problems but those were soon sorted out. In the first two hours, only 3 three per cent of voting was registered. In the next two hours, 9 per cent of voting was registered and by 1 pm, the figure jumped to around 20 per cent. Except for Pimple Gurav, where a group clash was witnessed, the polling was reported to be smooth in all other parts of the constituency.

“It is true that polling was at a slow pace in the morning session. However, it started to pick up momentum in the next two hours and by afternoon, if further increased,” election officer Sachin Dhole told The Indian Express.

As per the election department’s forecast, the seat is likely to witness around 55 per cent turnout. “We feel that most people will turn up after the lunch session and between 4.30 pm and 6 pm… As of now, 20 per cent of voting has been registered. In the next three slots, we expect 30 to 35 per cent voting,” said Dhole.

Kiran Gaikwad, another election officer, said: “We are getting reports of long queues across the constituency. And, therefore, we are hoping for a bigger turnout in the next few hours.”

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, who voted in Pimple Gurav polling station along with her family members, said: “Every time, I used to vote for my husband. This time, I have to vote for myself… I expect there will be a good turnout from voters later in the day.”

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate said after a slow start to voting, the pace has picked up and by end of the day, Chinchwad will register a high voting percentage. “A low turnout will lead to a close finish,” he added.

Meanwhile, election observer S Satyanarayan, who is overseeing the polling process in the Pimple Saudagar area, said: “I have not heard of any problem in the polling process. The polls are being conducted smoothly.”