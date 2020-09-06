Maharashtra police records highest single-day spike again with 511 new Covid-19 cases

In the 9,000-strong Pune Police force, 950 officers and constables have tested positive for the virus to date. (Representational)

The state police force recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases once again with 511 police personnel and staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The police force also reported seven deaths on the same day.

The total number of reported Covid-19 cases among personnel in the two lakh-strong force reached 16,912, while 173 have died of the viral infection to date.

Officials said a significant number of cases were now being reported from among personnel in rural areas and district jurisdictions, in addition to cases from metros like Mumbai and Pune, their surrounding areas, and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

According to data shared by the state police on Sunday, of 16,912 reported cases among cops, 3,020 are active. The cases comprise 1,818 officers and 15,094 constabulary staff.

As for the death toll, 173 cops have died of the infection, of which 15 were officers and 158 constabulary staff. Even as fresh cases were added to the total, 273 personnel also recovered taking, the total number of recovered cops to 13,719 as on Sunday.

In the 9,000-strong Pune Police force, 950 officers and constables have tested positive for the virus to date. Of them, 728 have recovered and 219 are active cases. Three cops from Pune have died of the infection.

